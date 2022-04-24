Sitapur, April 24: Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra was denied a meeting with jailed party leader Mohd Azam Khan in Sitapur jail on Sunday. Mehrotra told reporters that the jail officials did not allow him to meet Azam Khan and neither did they agree to hand over the food for Iftar which he had taken for the jailed leader.

Mehrotra is the first SP MLA, after Shivpal Singh Yadav, who has reached out to Azam Khan in jail. Azam Khan, Jailed Samajwadi Party MP, Gets Permission To Sell His Gun.

"There are many MLAs who want to meet the leader but it is unfair on the part of the jail officials to deny us the right to meet Azam Khan," he said. Mehrotra, who is an MLA from Lucknow, said that the health of Azam Khan was deteriorating and he was not being treated properly by the jail authorities.

