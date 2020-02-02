Sameeda Khatun, 57-Year-Old Protesting Against CAA and NRC at Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata, Dies

File image of protest against Centre's citizenship project | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, February 2: Sameeda Khatun, a 57-year-old woman from West Bengal, who had been protesting relentlessly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), breathed her last on Sunday. According to reports, Khatun, resident of Entally, had been protesting against CAA and NRC at Park Circus Maidan for last 12 days. The protester died after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at the protest ground early on Sunday. According to several reports, Khatun was taken to the nearby Islamia Hospital following which she was declared dead due to cardiac arrest.

Reports inform that as many as 60 Muslim women had been carrying out protests and demonstration indefinitely at the Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata to protest against CAA and NRC. During the day time, the protests swelled and witnessed massive participation as students of different college and universities gathered to express their solidarity with the women. Why Citizenship Amendment Act+NRC Raise Fear And Concerns: A Multi-Dimensional Take.

Minor correction: Name is Sameeda Khatun. Not Shabina. She was 57 yrs old https://t.co/Kw9Oaaym0w — M Reyaz, PhD (@journalistreyaz) February 1, 2020

Reports inform that the protesting women showed no signs of fatigue. The group ranged from housewives to professionals. Protesters said that they will not leave the place unless there is a favourable decision with regard to our demand for scrapping of the CAA.