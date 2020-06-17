Sensex in Red, Markets Remain Volatile Amid Weak Asian Cues And India-China Face-off in Ladakh

Mumbai, June 17: The Sensex after opening 200 points down, recovered its losses for some time and then again slipped in the red at 10:30 am on Wednesday. The markets are trading extremely volatile. The Sensex was at 33,565.02, down 40.20 (0.12 percent). Nifty, on the other hand, was trading at 9,900.20, down 13.80 (0.14 percent). The markets tracked weak cues from Asian peers and the country's increasing tensions with China along the international border.

On Wednesday, as per reports, four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening. The official statement issued by Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley after the clash on the intervening night of June 15-16. India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report.

The petrol and the diesel prices continue to increase for the 11th consecutive day today. Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 55 paise per litre and diesel by 60 paise a litre. On, the other hand, India recorded the highest single-day spike in deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday. The country recorded 2,003 deaths and 10,974 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

