Ahmedabad, December 18: A 25-year-old woman from Assam has reported her ex-boyfriend to the police, accusing him of persistent stalking and coercive demands. The woman filed an FIR against Harshit Pathak at the Adalaj police station, alleging that despite ending their year-long relationship, Pathak continued to harass her. The complaint contends that the accused insisted on resuming their relationship and, upon repeated rejections, demanded the money he had spent on her during their time together.

According to the Times of India report, the victim first encountered Pathak, a Gwalior resident, during a flight in 2019, and they subsequently formed a relationship. However, when the woman returned to her native place in Assam, she decided to end the relationship and cut off communication with Pathak. Despite this, the complaint alleges that Pathak persistently called and messaged her, attempting to force her into continuing the relationship. Gujarat: Man Sues Wife For Visiting Him Only Two Days A Week, Claims His Conjugal Rights As Husband Being Violated.

Disturbingly, he also demanded the return of the money he had spent on her during their time together. As per reports, tensions escalated on Saturday evening. December 16, when the woman firmly communicated her disinterest in resuming the relationship. In response, Pathak allegedly issued death threats, prompting the woman to take immediate action. Ahmedabad Shocker: Female Students Thrash Serial Harasser With Belts Near Balubhai Cross Roa (Watch Video).

She filed a complaint with Adalaj police, accusing Pathak of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Authorities at Adalaj police station are currently in the process of gathering evidence, including scrutinising messages and calls made by Pathak, to substantiate the woman's claims and ensure a thorough investigation into the case.

