Ranchi, November 23: CPI(ML) Liberation's Chandradeo Mahato on Saturday won the Sindri assembly seat in Jharkhand, defeating BJP's Tara Devi by a margin of 3,448 votes, the Election Commission said. Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: Hemant Soren-Led Alliance All Set To Retain State; BJP Emerges As Second Largest Party.

Mahato polled 1,05,136 votes while Devi secured 1,01,688. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) candidate Usha Devi secured third position with 42,664 votes.