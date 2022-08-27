Panaji, Aug 27: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said those guilty of murdering BJP leader and Tiktok star Sonali Phogat will be booked.

"Police are investigating the case. At present they (accused persons) are in custody. Be it drug peddler or anyone else, those involved in murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat will be punished," he said. Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Main Accused Sukhwinder Singh, Sudhir Sangwan Sent to 10-Day Police Custody.

"Goa is touristic state. Various types of tourists come here. We welcome them as 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. The tourists should not face any problems," Sawant said.

Goa Police on Saturday morning had detained drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and restaurant owner Edwin Nunes in connection with the case.

Police on Friday had arrested Sudhir Sangwan (Phogat's PA) along with Sukwinder Singh.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel.

