New Delhi, November 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji, 4th Sikh Guru, on Monday. Taking to social media, Prime Minister Modi reminded everyone of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji's teachings.

"Sri Guru Ramdas Ji placed great emphasis on serving others, ending all forms of inequality and discrimination. His quest for a kind and harmonious society inspires us all. Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji," the Prime Minister tweeted. Sri Guru Ram Das JI Jayanti 2020: Amit Shah, Captain Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Badal And Others Wish People on 486th Parkash Utsav of Fourth Sikh Guru.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh also extended greetings on the occasion.

"Congratulations to all on the birth anniversary of Guru Ram Das Sahib Ji, the Master of humble service, patience, contentment, righteousness, and simplicity," the Chief Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Punjabi). Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Parkash Purab 2020 Wishes in Punjabi: Greetings, Messages, SMS and Quotes to Wish Your Friends & Family on 486th Prakash Utsav of Fourth Guru of Sikhs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also wished citizens and wrote on Twitter, "Greetings and best wishes on the Parkash Purab of the fourth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Ramdas Ji. May his blessings be upon all."