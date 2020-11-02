The Sikh community is celebrating the 486th Parkash Purab of Sri Gur Ram Das ji, the fourth guru of Sikhs. Guru Ram Das ji was born as Bhai Lehna ji in 1534 in Lahore to Bhai Hari Das ji and Mata Anup Devi Ji. The third Sikh Guru Sri Guru Amar Das ji appointed him as his successor in 1574. Guru Ram Das ji was also a son-in-law of the third guru.

Guru Ram Das is credited with founding the holy city of Amritsar in the Sikh tradition. The fourth Guru composed 638 hymns, about ten percent of hymns in the Guru Granth Sahib. On the occasion of Sri Guru Ram Das Jayanti political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Rajasthan Cm Vasundhara Raje wished people. Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Parkash Purab 2020 Wishes in Punjabi: Greetings, Messages, SMS and Quotes to Wish Your Friends & Family on 486th Prakash Utsav of Fourth Guru of Sikhs.

Here Are Tweets:

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted to extend wishes of the holy occasion.

Captain Amarinder Singh extends wishes on the occasion

Vasundhara Raje wished people of 486th Parkash Utsav of the fourth Sikh Guru

Shrimani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal also extended his wishes through a tweet.

At the age of 12, Bhai Lehna ji met the third guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Amar Das ji. The daughter of Guru Amar Das married Bhai Jetha, and he thus became part of Guru Amar Das's family. Guru Ram Das ji extended Manji institution by adding Masand institution. The masand were Sikh community leaders who lived far from the Guru, but acted to lead the distant congregations.

