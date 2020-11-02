The Sikh community across the world is celebrating the 486th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ram Das ji, the fourth guru of Sikhism. Guru Ram Das ji was born in 1534 in Lahore, now part of Pakistan. According to the Gregorian calendar, he was born on September 24, 1534, to Bhai Hari Das ji and Mata Anup Devi Ji. His birth name was Bhai Lehna ji. The fourth guru was the founder of Amritsar. Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji 364th Parkash Utsav Wishes in Punjabi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, SMS, Greetings And Messages To Celebrate Auspicious Sikh Festival.

The celebrations include sending Gurpurab wishes to friends and family in Punjabi as well as English. To celebrate this occasion, people also share Gurpurab Messages, and Facebook status pictures with each other. On this day, people offer prayers at gurudwaras, greet each other and prepare Kadha Prasad at homes. Happy Gurpurab 2019 Wishes in Punjabi: Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS and Quotes to Wish Your Friends & Family on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Prakash Utsav.

Guru Ram Das ji Parkash Purab Wishes:

"Dhan Dhan Guru Ram Das ji, Jinn Simreya, Tinnhai Swareya Guru Ram Das Ji De Parkash Purab Diya Lakhh Lakhh Vadayiyaan" "Samooh Saadh Sangat nu Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Parkash Utsav Diyaan Bahot Bahot Vadayiyaan" "Chauthe Patshah Sri Guru Ram Das ji De Parkash Gurpurab diya Saareyann nu Koti Kotin Mubarakaan"

At the age of 12, Bhai Lehna ji met the third guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Amar Das ji. The daughter of Guru Amar Das married Bhai Jetha, and he thus became part of Guru Amar Das's family. The third Sikh Guru chose Bhai Lehna ji as the fourth Sikh Guru and named him Guru Ram Das in 1574 and served as the Sikh leader until his death in 1581. He left for heavenly abode on September 1, 1581.

