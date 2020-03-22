Sukma Encounter: 17 Missing Security Personnel Found Dead After Gunfight With Naxals

File image of a Naxal attack (Photo Credits: IANS)

Sukma, March 22: As many as 17 security personnel who went missing after an encounter with Naxals have been found dead, the Chhattisgarh police said on Sunday. The martyred jawans include 12 District Reserve Group (DRG) personnel and five from Special Task Force (STF). The security personnel went missing after the encounter with Maoists in Sukma district on Saturday. At least 15 paramilitary jawans were injured and one Maoist was killed in the gunfight. Chhattisgarh: CRPF Jawan Martyred in Encounter With Naxals in Bijapur.

On Sunday, a team of STF District Reserve Group (DRG) and Cobra Battalion re-launched a search operation to find the missing personnel and later found their bodies. Speaking of how events unfolded, a source in the Police Headquarters told IANS: "A police team was on patrol in the Chintagufa Thana area of the Sukma district when the Naxals ambushed them." Sources also described the attack as big and that the number of rebels was "large." Chhattisgarh: CRPF Jawan Martyred in Encounter With Naxals in Dhamtari.

ANI Tweet on Missing Security Personnel in Sukma:

Total 17 security personnel (5 STF + 12 DRG) have lost their lives in an encounter in Sukma, yesterday. They were missing and security forces were trying to locate them after an encounter with naxals: Chhattisgarh Police pic.twitter.com/4qhUiOxs5U — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

"The exchange of fire continued for some time in which eight jawans were injured and a rebel was killed," another source was quoted as saying. Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that he had received information that several Naxals were killed and injured in the encounter. He also visited Rama Krishna Hospital in Raipur to meet the security personnel who were injured in the encounter.