Chennai, June 20: A simmering family feud has exploded into a high-stakes legal battle, with DMK MP and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran serving a legal notice to his elder brother, media baron Kalanithi Maran, over alleged fraudulent transactions that enabled the latter to gain control over SUN TV Network Ltd. Dayanidhi Maran has also accused Kalanithi Maran of “fraudulent practices,” including allegations of “cheating and money laundering.”

According to the Moneycontrol report, the 52-page notice, dated June 10, 2025, and sent through Chennai-based advocate K Suresh of Law Dharma, accuses Kalanithi Maran and seven others, including his wife Kaveri, senior consultants, the family’s chartered accountant, and company officials, of orchestrating a systematic scheme to unlawfully appropriate majority control of SUN TV beginning in 2003. Sunrisers Hyderabad Owners Sun Group Buys Stake In The Hundred Franchise Northern Superchargers.

The Sun TV Family Feud

The notice claims the alleged fraud began while their father, former Union Minister Murasoli Maran, was in a coma from late 2002 until his death in November 2003. On September 15, 2003, shortly after Murasoli was brought back from the US, Kalanithi allegedly allotted himself 12 lakh equity shares in SUN TV Pvt. Ltd. at a face value of INR 10 each, without board or shareholder approval.

At the time, the company’s per-share market value was estimated between INR 2,500 and INR 3,000, and reserves exceeded INR 253 crore. The move allegedly gave Kalanithi a 60% stake overnight and drastically diluted the holdings of the original promoters, families of Murasoli Maran and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, from 50% each to just 20% each. Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner Kavya Maran to Reportedly Marry Popular Musician Anirudh Ravichander.

Sun TV Disputed Share Transfers and Valuation Discrepancies

The notice further alleges that three days after Murasoli Maran’s death and before the issuance of his death certificate, 95,000 shares in his name were unlawfully transferred to his wife Mallika Maran, and later to Kalanithi, without proper legal heir documentation, violating the company’s Articles of Association.

Similar transactions allegedly occurred in other family-controlled entities, Kungumam Publications, Kungumam Nidhiyagam, and Kal Investments (Madras), with shares transferred to Kalanithi at just INR 10 apiece. In contrast, shares purchased from M.K. Dayalu, wife of Karunanidhi, during the same period were acquired at INR 3,173.04 per share.

IPO Disclosures, Dividend Disputes & Money Laundering Allegations

The legal notice also challenges disclosures made during SUN TV’s 2006 IPO. It alleges an INR 10.64 crore dividend shown as paid to Mallika Maran was never actually disbursed and accuses the company of concealing key internal transfers.

It claims that funds from these transactions helped finance ventures like Sun Direct TV, Kal Radios, Sun Pictures, Kal Airways, South Asian FM, and the Sunrisers cricket franchises. These funds, the notice says, are "proceeds of crime" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Citing specific bank accounts, the notice estimates over INR 8,500 crore was invested in Indian and foreign mutual funds and REITs. Between 2003 and 2023, Kalanithi allegedly received INR 5,926 crore in dividends and INR 455 crore more in 2024 alone.

Inheritance Claims & Regulatory Action Sought

Dayanidhi Maran, claiming to be a rightful heir, alleges he was unlawfully deprived of his inheritance and bonus shares, nearly 6 crore issued to Kalanithi in 2005, and seeks restoration of the company’s shareholding structure to its 2003 status.

The notice also references an INR 500 crore payment allegedly made to the Maran brothers’ sister Anbukarasi in 2024 as a "hush" settlement, routed via Mallika Maran’s account and funded by SUN TV dividends.

Citing violations under the Companies Act, IPC (Sections 406, 420, 467, 471, 120-B), SEBI Act, and PMLA, the notice outlines Dayanidhi’s intent to approach multiple regulatory bodies, including SEBI, SFIO, NSE, BSE, Registrar of Companies, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It also seeks the revocation of SUN Group's media, aviation, and sports licenses, including those of SUN TV, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and SpiceJet.

The Maran brothers, sons of DMK stalwart Murasoli Maran and closely tied to the Karunanidhi political dynasty, had long maintained separate paths, Kalanithi building a sprawling media empire, and Dayanidhi entering politics. However, the post-Karunanidhi era appears to have shifted family dynamics, bringing private disputes into the public and legal arena.

