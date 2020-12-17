The Supreme Court observed that a protest is constitutional as long as it does not destroy property or endanger any life. Adding that the farmers have right to protest. The apex court said that it won't interfere in the ongoing protest, but said "the manner of protest is something we will look into." The bench added, "we will ask Centre what is the manner of protest going on, to slightly alter it so that it doesn't affect the citizens' right of movement ." Farmers' Protest: SC Likely to Hear Petition Seeking Removal of Protesting Farmers Against Centre's Farm Laws From Delhi Borders.
However, it said that protest alone can't clear the deadlock and arrive to conclusion on its own, negotiations should be made to resole the issue. "You carry on protest and agree that it is the purpose. Purpose can be fulfilled by talking. Just sitting in protest won't help," said the apex court. The court is planning to constitute an impartial and independent committee "before whom both parties can give its side of story."
The court added that the conclusions and findings of the said committee should be accepted and followed by both the farmers' union as well as the central government. It proposed journalist P Sainath and BKU to be apart of the committee too.
Over hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws that were passed by the central government in September this year. They have term the new laws as 'anti-farmer'. There are have fie rounds on inconclusive talks between the centre and farmers' union so far. The farmers have already rejected government proposal and are demanding complete roll back on the laws.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).