A video of Uttar Pradesh police has drawn the ire of Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi. The viral clip shows DSP PP Singh lashing out at the family of a man named Ram Chandra Maurya, who allegedly died in police custody in Lakhimpur Kheri. In the video, DSP PP Singh is seen losing his cool and telling a family member of Ram Chandra Maurya, "Jo karna hai kar le". "Neither we will suspend cops nor will give you compensation of ₹30 lakhs. Keep the body for as many days as you want ... 3 days, 4 days, however long you need. Do whatever you can. We are leaving," the DSP is heard saying in Hindi. The video, which has gone viral on social media, was also shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. In her post, Vadra said that neither the constitution nor the rights of the deprived classes are respected under BJP rule. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav said that "BJP is a heartless party". Saurabh Singh Sonu Escapes Murder Attempt: BJP MLA Shot At by Men Drinking Alcohol Near His Residence in Lakhimpur Kheri (Watch Video).

DSP PP Singh Loses Cool, Lashes Out at Protesting Family of Ram Chandra Maurya

"Neither we will suspend cops nor will give you compensation of ₹30 lakhs. Keep the body for as many days as you want. Do whatever you can," UP police DSP PP Singh. This is DSP (circle officer) PP Singh in Lakhimpur Kheri district "pacifying" a family which alleged their son… pic.twitter.com/UuOyNNJKKZ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 8, 2025

BJP Is a Heartless Party, Says Akhilesh Yadav

'Neither the Constitution Is Respected nor the Rights of the Deprived Classes'

भारत के संविधान ने दलितों-वंचितों को अधिकार देकर अन्याय-अत्याचार के खिलाफ ताकत दी। भाजपा राज में न तो संविधान का सम्मान है, न ही वंचित वर्गों के अधिकारों का। वंचित समाज से आने वाले एक परिवार ने अत्याचार के खिलाफ सवाल उठाया तो भाजपा सरकार की पुलिस का व्यवहार देखिए... pic.twitter.com/eFA1ibHSLz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 8, 2025

