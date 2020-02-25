Swine Flu Hits Supreme Court, Six Judges Down with H1N1 Virus, Informs Justice DY Chandrachud

File image of Justice DY Chandrachud | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, February 25: Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday announced that six Supreme Court judges have been infected by swine flu virus (H1N1). Following this, all judges had a meeting with Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to take remedial measures. Immunization of judges, court staff has been proposed as a measure. The unavailability of six judges is likely to affect the apex court's working. Swine Flu: Two SAP Employees in Bengaluru Test Positive for H1N1, Firm Temporarily Shuts Down All Offices in India.

The CJI Bobde also met the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave. CJI "is very concerned and said the government was setting up a dispensary in the Supreme Court for inoculation and vaccination," Dave was quoted as saying by NDTV. Swine Flu Hits Telangana, 150 People Tested Positive With H1N1 Virus.

ANI Tweet:

Justice DY Chandrachud (in file pic) in Supreme Court today said, 6 judges are down with H1N1 virus & that he had asked and requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde to issue necessary directions in this regard to take care of the emergency situations which has arisen. pic.twitter.com/gfG6z2qOC1 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

H1N1 also known as Swine Flu is highly contagious and spreads from humans to humans. Last week, two employees of software firm SAP in Bengaluru office tested positive for the virus. As a precautionary measure, the Indian arm of the German software group shut down all offices in the country for sanitisation.