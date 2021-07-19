Coimbatore, July 19: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped several times in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district on the pretext of marriage. The incident took place in Mettupalayam taluk of the district. The 23-year-old accused has been identified as S Guna of Palavanjipalayam area of Tirupur city in the state. He has been booked for raping the girl. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Minor Girl Gangraped by Six Men on Her 17th Birthday in Coimbatore, Act Videographed.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl left her home on July 6 on her mother’s scooter. She told her mother that she was going to school to collect books. The girl’s parents lodged a missing complaint on July 8, when she failed to return home. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults 2-Year-Old Girl in Trichy's Pudukottai Town; Accused Arrested.

The boy had promised to marry the girl. According to the report, the accused eloped with the girl and raped her several times. According to a preliminary enquiry, the minor had befriended S Guna on Instagram. A police official told the media house that the girl was rescued from Tirupur on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 5 (I) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have launched an investigation into the case. The girl is a resident of Mettupalayam town.

Earlier in May this year, a man allegedly sexually assaulted a two-year-old girl in Pudukottai town of Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district. The accused, identified as 42-year-old B Nallathambi, was later arrested by police. Notably, the girl’s family stayed as tenants at a Nallathambi’s house. The accused lived alone in his house as he was a divorcee.

