Tamil Nadu Ambulance Driver, Who Drove Tripura Couple From Chennai to Agartala Amid Lockdown, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Agartala, April 30: Days after a Tripura couple travelled over 3000 kilometers in an ambulance from Tamil Nadu to Agartala, their driver tested positive for coronavirus. The driver from Tamil Nadu was among the two men who drove several stranded Tripura residents from Chennai by covering nearly 3,213 kilometers. According to a tweet by ANI, state law minister Ratan Lal Nath confirmed the news on Wednesday and stated that ambulance driver, who took turns to drive over 3,000 kilometres by road from Chennai to Tripura, has tested positive for the virus.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the minister said that seven people, including the two drivers, were quarantined soon after they reached Agartala. He informed that their swab samples were collected and all of them were sent for COVID-19 tests. Nath said one of the drivers from Tamil Nadu tested for coronavirus while the other six tested negative. The HT report adds that all the seven people were screened before they entered Tripura and none of them had shown any symptoms of COVID-19. Tripura Couple Travels Over 3000 Km From Chennai to Agartala in Ambulance Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Here's the Statement by Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath:

An ambulance driver from Tamil Nadu who came to Tripura along with five passengers has tested positive for #COVID19 today: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath pic.twitter.com/uS06ZjcQ8Z — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

Giving details about the infected patient, Nath said the driver is undergoing treatment in Siliguri in north Bengal and stated that all those, who came in contact with the driver during his stay will be tested for COVID-19. Reports inform that on April 27, all the five residents reached Tripura in an ambulance via Churaibari check-post on the state’s border with Assam.