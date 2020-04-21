Tripura Couple Travels Over 3000 Km From Chennai to Agartala in Ambulance Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Agartala, April 21: In a shocking incident, a couple from Tripura travelled more than 3000 kilometers in an ambulance from Tamil Nadu to reach their home in the northeastern state amid the ongoing lockdown. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the couple travelled nearly 3,213 kilometres from Chennai in an ambulance to reach Agartala, the capital of Tripura. The report adds that they went to Chennai on March 20 and got stranded there after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first lockdown in India on March 25.

The HT report further adds that the couple started the journey from April 15 and reached Agartala on Sunday, April 19. They then went to their residence located at Udaipur in Gomati District. After reaching Agartala, the man told reporters that they had visited Chennai for medical check-up of his wife on March 20. However, due to the lockdown imposed in India, they were stranded there. Tripura CM Biplab Deb Seeks Ideas From Public to Offset Coronavirus' Crippling Effect on Economy.

The man named Chanchal Majumdar said, as the lockdown extended for second time on April 14, the couple decided to return back to Tripura. He said it was difficult to stay at hospital and bear other charges. The report informed that the couple decided to book an ambulance from the hospital and spent Rs 1.40 lakh for the travel from Chennai to Agartala.

The report further informs that Majumder worked at the Sports and Youth Affairs Department as deputy directo while his wife Ashima Biswas (Majumder) is an athletics coach at Udaipur. The HT report claims that she underwent a brain tumour surgery at a private hospital in Chennai in September 2019.During their travel from Chennai to Agartala, the couple showed all hospital documents at entry and exit points each of all the states following which they permitted to continue.