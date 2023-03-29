Chennai, March 29: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday told the Assembly that he has ordered the authorities to suspend IPS officer Balveer Singh, who has been accused of custodial torture.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the issue of the murder of an office-bearer of his party here days ago and demanded tough action. He said that the functionary was hacked to death as he was against "ganja".

Other MLAs moved special Call Attention Motions on the issue of the IPS officer allegedly indulging in acts of custodial torture such as filling the mouth of arrested men with blue metal and removing their teeth using cutting pliers.

Responding, Chief Minister Stalin said that AIADMK functionary Elango's murder had been attributed to previous enmity, and in this connection five persons, including a juvenile, were arrested within two hours.

Following the allegation that the accused officer, serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Ambasamudram police sub-division in Tirunelveli District, had "damaged the teeth" of some men brought in for questioning, an inquiry by the sub-collector/sub-divisional magistrate had been ordered, the Chief Minister said. The inquiry had commenced and Singh had been placed under vacancy reserve, he added.

Recalling that he had already informed the House that the government would not make any compromises in case of allegations of violation of human rights during police custody, Stalin said he had ordered the suspension of ASP Balveer Singh accordingly. In all such matters, swift action had been taken immediately, he added.

The Chief Minister assured the House that on receipt of the complete inquiry report on the matter, appropriate follow-up action would be taken. Legislators including Esakki Subaya (belongs to AIADMK, represents Ambasamudram constituency), M H Jawahirullah (DMK), T Velmurugan (DMK) and VP Nagaimaali (CPI-M) spoke on the matter.

Velmurugan demanded a through probe, stating that it was being said that the allegations surfaced against the officer because he had reportedly taken steps to prevent illegal activities in his jurisdictional area. Other legislators demanded that the officer be arrested and dismissed from service.