Amid the rising news about the attacks on migrant workers in the state, the Tamil Nadu police on Saturday booked an editor of Dainik Bhaskar, owner of Twitter handle 'Tanveer Post' and Prashant Umrao and one other person under various sections of the India Penal Code for spreading misinformation. Earlier, the police had issued clarification and said that migrant workers from northern states are here living without any fear. "Those spreading false news to disturb the peace and create tension are being identified and strict action will be taken against them." Migrant Workers Attack: Bihar Officials Hold Meeting With Chennai Collector S Amirtha Jothi.

Four Booked for Spreading Misinformation

Tamil Nadu Police has booked an editor of Dainik Bhaskar, owner of Twitter handle 'Tanveer Post' and Prashant Umrao and one other person under various sections of the India Penal Code for spreading misinformation: Tamil Nadu Police — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2023

