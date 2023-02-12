Chennai, February 12: Three people died and seven people were injured in an explosion at a firecracker godown in Vaniyambadi, Tirupatthur district of Tamil Nadu. Manipur Blast: Three People Injured in Explosion in Ukhrul (See Pics).

Police said that the explosion took place in the firecracker godown and investigation is on regarding the cause of the explosion. The police added that seven people were rescued from the burning godown, the situation of those who survived is not clear. Jharkhand: Three CRPF Jawans Injured in Landmine Blast in Chaibasa District, Airlifted to Ranchi.

Police said that the identity of the three, who died in the accident, has yet to be ascertained.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2023 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).