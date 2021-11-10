Tamil Nadu, Nov 10: A man slit his girlfriend's throat since the girl’s parents were against their relationship and attempted suicide by hanging at the woman's house in Taramani on Sunday according to a report in Times of India. Both have been hospitalised.

The man Ajith, 26, resident of Minjur, and the 22-year-old woman from Kanagam area in Taramani became friends when they worked together at a mobile phone retail showroom. Soon they fell in love with each other.

Her parents didn’t approve their relationship and arranged the woman’s marriage with another man. She stayed away from Ajith after her marriage was fixed. Hyderabad Shocker: 28-Year-Old Murders Girlfriend After Families Disapprove Their Decision To Get Married; Surrenders

Ajith was enraged when he found out that the woman had been chatting with another man and on Sunday went to her house to sort things out. The two of them were alone in a room talking when the woman’s family heard a loud quarrel and barged in. They found her lying in the pool of blood and Ajith holding a knife.

He forced his way into another room and locked himself in.

The woman family rushed her to hospital and police were alerted. Taramani police rushed to the house and broke open the door to find Ajith Hanging in a bid to end his life. He too was rushed to hospital.

Taramani police said to TOI that the doctors were able to save both their lives.

Police said, Ajith had carried a knife and planned to kill the woman if she refused to accept his marriage proposal.

A case of attempted murder has been registered. Ajith will be arrested as soon as he is discharged from hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2021 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).