Chennai, October 12: At least four people were killed in a horrific multi-vehicle collision on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway near Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The accident occurred around 4 a.m. near the Perandapalli forest stretch when a speeding car rammed into a pickup truck in front of it, triggering a chain reaction involving several vehicles.

Police said the car, travelling from Hosur toward Krishnagiri, collided with the pickup first, following which a lorry trailing behind crashed into the wreckage. Within moments, several other vehicles also ploughed into the pile-up, leading to complete traffic chaos on the busy highway for nearly two hours. Trichy Road Accident: 3 Dead, 2 Injured As Car Crashes Into Stationary Bus in Tamil Nadu.

All four occupants of the car died on the spot due to the severe impact. One of the victims has been identified as Mukilan (30) of Omalur in Salem district. He was reportedly undergoing UPSC coaching at a private training centre in Bengaluru. Efforts are underway to identify the remaining three victims.

Rescue teams from the police and fire departments rushed to the spot and cleared the mangled vehicles. The bodies have been sent to Hosur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Mother, Infant Among 3 Killed After Car Rams Government Bus on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.

Preliminary investigations suggest that drowsy driving may have led to the tragedy. “It appears the car driver may have dozed off for a moment while driving through the forest section,” a police officer said. Authorities have urged motorists to avoid long-distance driving at odd hours. “Even a few seconds of drowsiness can prove fatal,” an official warned, stressing the importance of taking rest breaks during night travel.

This accident adds to a worrying pattern of fatal road mishaps in the region. Last month, five people were killed when a private bus collided head-on with a truck near Vellore. In another tragic case in August, three engineering students lost their lives in a car crash near Krishnagiri while returning from Bengaluru late at night.

Tamil Nadu continues to record one of the highest numbers of road fatalities in the country, with over 16,000 deaths reported in 2024 alone. Authorities have repeatedly appealed to drivers to follow speed limits, rest adequately, and avoid night-time travel wherever possible -- a message tragically underscored by Sunday‘s accident near Hosur.

