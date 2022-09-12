Chennai, September 12: A 19-year-old Class XII student stabbed his elder brother to death after the latter tried to prevent him from beating up his mother in Kancheepuram on Saturday night. He was later arrested.

The deceased, identified as P Vincent, 22, was a student of final year undergraduate course in Zoology at Pachaiappas's college for men in Kancheepuram. He was from Thivengamban Nagar in Orikkai village in Kancheepuram district, reported TOI.

The father of the brothers Prabhudoss was a teacher and he died two years ago during the pandemic. Their mother, Selvarani, is a head mistress in a private school in the district. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Man Drowns in High-Altitude Moon Lake in Kullu, Search Operation Underway

According to Police, Vincent's younger brother Jerly John, 19, was a Class XII student in Pachaiyappa's government aided school in Kancheepuram and he reportedly fell into bad company and began to take drugs. John assaulted his mother after she refused to give him money to buy drugs on Saturday night. Gujarat Shocker: Uncle, In Illicit Relationship with 20-Year-Old Niece, Chops Off Her Head on Suspicion in Dahod

The duo got into a heated Brawl when Vincent tried to stop Jerly from attacking their mothers. In a fit of rage, John picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed his elder brother in his chest, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Selvarani's cried for help after which the neighbours took Vincent to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Kanchi Taluk police registered a case and sent the body to the Kancheepuram government hospital for postmortem examination. Meanwhile, police arrested Jerly John from his friend's house in the wee hours of Sunday. He was remanded in judicial custody.

