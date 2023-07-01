Chennai, July 1: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains from July 2 (tomorrow) onwards in Tamil Nadu. Strong westerly winds and an upper air circulation that is likely to develop may trigger a fresh spell of rains in the state, bringing down the maximum temperature.

Heavy rains are likely to lash Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, The Nilgiris, and Coimbatore, covering more districts from Monday onwards. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain in Few Places in the State Over Next Five Days.

Kanniyakumari, Tiruvallur, Dindigul, Theni, Vellore and Chengalpattu districts are also likely to receive heavy rains. Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Heatwave Conditions Likely to Prevail in State for Next Two Days, Says IMD.

Officials in the IMD told IANS that the state had a normal southwest monsoon this year and added that there are clear skies on the day and thunderstorms in the evening. Many parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, saw record rainfall.

