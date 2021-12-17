Coimbatore, December 17: In a tragic incident, a widowed woman allegedly ended her own life by setting herself ablaze just outside her rented house in KVR Nagar in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur. According to reports, the woman took the extreme measure after her lover refused to marry her. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment By In-Laws In Kohlapur; Case Registered

The deceased victim, identified as Deivanai, aged 45, is a resident of Tirunelveli. She is survived by her two kids - a daughter and a son. Around 15 years back, her husband had passed away. She had been working at a banian company, where she developed feelings for her married colleague.

According to a report by The Times of India, Deivanai often asked her lover to tie the knot with her which drove him to evade her, after which she approached the Tirupur all-woman police to step up. The police then mediated with the two and advised them to not get into fights.

The victim, however, was frustrated as her demand had not been fulfilled. She came out of her rented house and poured kerosene on herself. Following that, she set herself ablaze and died, according to police. Punjab: Man Dies By Suicide By Consuming Poison Over Being Cheated By His Lover In Tarn Taran; Paramour, 3 Others Booked

CCTV footage showing the victim setting herself ablaze went viral on social media. The police, after receiving information, sent her dead body for autopsy. A case has been lodged under CrPC Section 174.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2021 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).