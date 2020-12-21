Gairsain, December 21: In a bid to develop Gairsain, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government has decided to build the Uttarakhand Tea Development Board headquarters at the summer capital of the state. State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is personally monitoring the work of constructing the headquarters to boost tea tourism in the state. He had also conducted a meeting with officials to set up four new factories in the area last week. Gairsain Town in Chamoli District Officially Declared as New Summer Capital of Uttarakhand.

Rawat directed the Chamoli district magistrate to look for the land for building the Tea development Board Headquarters. The state government will also form a committee to decide minimum support price (MSP) for the tea produce. The tea garden developed in Gairsain should be handed over to farmers after developing it. Committee Formed for Development of Gairsain: Uttarakhand CM.

Tweet by Trivendra Singh Rawat:

गैरसैण को उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों के विकास की एक अहम धुरी बनाने की दिशा में आज हमारी सरकार ने एक बड़ा फ़ैसला लेते हुए चाय विकास बोर्ड का मुख्यालय ग्रीष्मकालीन राजधानी गैरसैंण में स्थापित करने के लिए चमोली जिलाधिकारी को जमीन तलाशने के निर्देश दिए। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) December 17, 2020

“For this, an action plan should be made by preparing a practical model in the next one month. Suggestions of farmers should also be included in the formulation of this model. Technical expertise should also be provided to the farmers after developing the tea garden,” reported The Times of India quoting Rawat as saying. The move to build tea garden at Gairsain will also check migration from hilly areas of the state as the tea garden will create job opportunities in these areas.

The climate of Uttarakhand ranges from subtropical in the southern foothills to warm temperate in the middle Himalayan valleys. The topographic terrain of the state is largely hilly tract where the tremendous potential for tea cultivation is present below 2000 m altitude (msl). The government of the state on February 12, 2004, formally created a separate, independent “Uttarakhand Tea Development Board”.

