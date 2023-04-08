Hyderabad, April 8: Telangana Police on Friday booked a man for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman he was supposed to get married to during their pre-wedding ceremony event held at a resort in Moinabad in the state. The wedding ceremony was held in the first week of February but was eventually cancelled after the groom's drunken stupor. Since then, the groom's family was delaying paying back Rs. 3 crore dowry.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the groom, in a drunk state, misbehaved with the bride. When objected by her family, the accused and his friends launched a physical assault on them. This led to the marriage getting cancelled. The family members of the bride told police that the accused and his family demanded Rs. 3 crores as dowry a diamond ring and a watch worth 2 lakh. The total cost of event organisation from February 7 to 10 was borne by the bride's family. They stated that they spent a total of Rs. 50 lakh on arrangments. Groom Refuses to Marry After Not Getting Bike in Dowry, Viral Video Surfaces.

The complainant is a resident of the Jubilee Hills area while the accused resides in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The complainant alleged that the accused's family, who returned to their native place, first promised to return the money when the wedding was called off, but have been dodging the matter since then. Despite calling them multiple times, they were delaying the payments, the family told the police. Mumbai Shocker: Husband Harasses Wife for Dowry, Gives Her Triple Talaq in Front of Families; Booked for Domestic Violence.

Acting on the complaint, the police have booked the accused Vaishnav, his family members, and friends under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and Dowry Prohibition Act sections.

