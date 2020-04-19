Telangana Extends Lockdown Till May 7, Zomato and Swiggy Banned Till COVID-19 Shutdown Remains

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao | File image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, April 19: The Telangana government on Sunday announced an extension in the lockdown to contain coronavirus transmission till May 7. The restrictions on pan-India level are slated to continue till May 3, as per the directives issued by the central government. The extension was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. The next review on whether the lockdown could be relaxed would be undertaken on May 5. Telangana Woman Delivers Baby on Road After Failing to Reach Hospital On Time Amid Lockdown.

"COVID-19 cases reached 858 in Telangana including 186 patients who have been cured and 21 deaths have been recorded," KCR said in the press conference following the Cabinet meeting.

"Government will provide ration and Rs 1500 to migrant labourers who have families in Telangana and ration to those who stay alone. The Cabinet has approved a 10 per cent increase in gross salaries of police personnel who are working without caring for their lives," he added.

Food service aggregators Zomato and Swiggy have also been banned in Telangana till May 7 due to coronavirus transmission concerns. The food delivery apps will remain deactivated till the above date. The order to place an embargo on their services was approved by the Chief Minister during his meeting with the officials earlier today.

The stern decision taken by the KCR government would come as a setback for Zomato and Swiggy, which enjoyed high customership in Hyderabad the state capital. With several migrant professionals residing in the state capital, the food aggregators were commonly used by them to procure the meals.

The decision to ban Zomato and Swiggy comes days after 72 persons in Delhi were quarantined after pizza delivery boy tested positive for coronavirus. A contact-tracing was done by the health department authorities to quarantine persons whom he had delivered pizza in recent times.