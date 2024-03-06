Mumbai, March 6: A 61-year-old woman died by suicide by hanging herself at her home in Thane on March 2, leaving behind a 12-page suicide note that accused her son and daughter-in-law of mentally harassing her. Chilling details of the story revealed that the deceased woman had called her daughter before committing suicide and asked her to rescue her from the couple's clutches, saying she faced threat to life.

According to a Mid-Day report, the woman, identified as Sushma Vilas Khairnar, was living with her son Rahul and daughter-in-law Gauri, who got married in 2014. According to the police, the couple had a strained relationship with the woman and restricted her movements in the house. They also asked her to leave the house and shift to a senior citizen’s home, the note said. Thane Shocker: HSC Student Dies by Suicide After College Seniors Strip Him Naked, Record His Nude Video in Murbad; Five Arrested.

Elderly Woman Hangs Herself Citing Mental Harassment

The woman’s daughter, who lived elsewhere, lodged a complaint with the Naupada police station after learning about her mother’s death. She told the police that her mother had called her on March 2 and expressed fear for her life. She assured her she would visit her the next day, but by then, the woman had taken the extreme step.

Son, Daughter-in-Law Booked

The police recovered the suicide note from the woman’s residence and registered a case of abetment to suicide against the son and daughter-in-law. They have been booked under sections 306, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, senior inspector Abhay Mahajan said. Locals Rescue Man from Thane Lake After Suicide Bid.

In another incident, a 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in December last year by jumping off the balcony of the 31st-floor flat of a building in Manpada in Thane city, a police official said. She was from Uttar Pradesh and was apparently not liking her stay in Thane and wanted to go back, the Chitalsar police station official said.

"She was staying in the flat of a couple who were friends of her parents. They had sent her here for studies and better job prospects. We have registered an accidental death case and are probing further," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2024 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).