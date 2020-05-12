The Story Behind TC1 Gel

TC1 ( @tc1gel ) is a fitness company that sells products ranging from supplements to fitness apparel. They have built a massive following on Instagram of over 200,000 followers and they’re just getting started.

Building this company was not easy for founder James Cork, and he learned a lot about mental toughness and perseverance along the way.

James always wanted to help inspire people to take control of their health, but he didn’t always know how. He started off by helping other fitness brands strategize their marketing campaigns. Soon after learning how effectively he could market other brands, he decided to build his own.

It takes a lot of money to get a company off the ground, so James had to make sure investing his own capital into this new venture would be worth it. First, he had to create a product people would actually like. Then you have to make the product at scale and create packaging for it. And after all of that, you have to test marketing strategies to see what works best. This obviously takes a ton of time and money to accomplish, so that was the first part of the equation.

The next step for James was building a team. He wanted a good team of people that could accomplish a few things extremely well. The first step was finding people who knew how to build a great product. Then he wanted to make sure there were people on the team who could market the product effectively. Finally, he wanted to make sure everyone hired had a strong work ethic and was able to work well with others. Another thing he looked for was creativity. After all, in an industry like fitness, there are always new trends and new fads to keep up with. If you can create a trend before anyone else does, you are ahead of the game.

Before you can become an industry trend-setter, you have to become an industry competitor. And that means getting the company off the ground first. TC1 certainly wasn’t able to start operating at a profit right off the bat. It took a lot of hard work and creative energy in order to get the company started. James credits the eventual success of the company to the hard work of his team and the dedication and commitment to working on the business even when they weren’t seeing the rewards.

James believes it’s important for every entrepreneur to have a vision. If James and his entire team at TC1 didn’t have the dedication to see past early challenges, they never would have succeeded. They relate this to the challenge of getting in shape and staying in shape for your entire life.

For some people, it’s extremely hard to stay committed to a fitness routine. James understands this. He knows that many people won’t start seeing results until weeks or even months after getting started. So having the ability to envision yourself losing weight and getting your dream body is that much more important. He tries to help his community build that vision by showing case studies and bringing on fitness influencers to motivate his community. He believes that seeing someone else tackle the same obstacle that you are is extremely important. He urges his community to look at the case studies TC1 has produced as evidence that a strong commitment to getting in shape will provide you with results.

The proof is in the pudding. TC1 has helped many people achieve their fitness goals, and they still believe they have a long way to go. James has no plans on retiring after they reach a certain benchmark. He sees himself building this company bigger and bigger as time goes on and he hopes to influence more and more people along the way.