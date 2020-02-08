'TikTok Prohibited Here' Notices Put Up in Golden Temple After Videos Shot Inside Sri Harmandir Sahib, Committee Appeals Devotees to Refrain From Such Activities

'TikTok Prohibited at Golden Temple'. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Amritsar, February 8: Notices reading "TikTok is prohibited here" were seen in the Golden Temple in Amritsar after a few devotees shot and uploaded videos from inside the Sri Harmandir Sahib, said reports. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) put up the posters inside the Golden Temple as it doesn't want devotees to start the trend of shooting videos inside the temple premises.

Jaswinder Singh, the manager at the Sri Harmandir Sahib, said that if youth don't stop shooting and making videos inside the temple premises, then the SGPC would have to ban mobile phones inside the temple.

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has put up notices in Golden Temple (Sri Harmandir Sahib) reading,'TikTok is prohibited here' after some TikTok videos were made inside Temple premises. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/dksZtQcEyh — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

"We appeal to devotees coming here to refrain from such activities as it is a place of worship. Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib yesterday said if youth don't stop making videos then we'll ask SGPC to ban mobile phones in Temple premises," said Jaswinder Singh, manager at the Sri Harmandir Sahib.