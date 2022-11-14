Mumbai, November 14: In a heartwarming incident that took place in Karnataka, a pet dog helped locate his master in deep forest of Shivamogga. As per reports, the incident took place when 55-year-old Shekharappa, did not return home after he went to a forest to fetch firewood. Reportedly, Shekharappa friends and family in Shivamogga's Hosanagar taluk launched a massive hunt to search him.

According to a report in the Times of India, Shekharappa, who had went to fetch firewood in the forest did not return home on Saturday. After a search effort from his friends and family failed, Shekharappa pet dog Tommy, who was his friend in the forest and knew the family for seven years came to the rescue. Mumbai Shocker: Borivali Girl Goes Missing in Search of ‘Free Fire’ Gaming Friends; Found in Pune.

Tommy led the villagers to a spot where Shekharappa was found lying unconscious. After being found, Shekharappa was immediately rushed to a hospital in Ripponpet where he recovered after receiving treatment. Doctors said that Shekharappa passed out under the tree due to heat and exhaustion.

After recovering Shekharappa said that he will take care of Tommy "till my last breath". Reportedly, Tommy, which is an abandoned female dog took shelter at Shekharappa's house seven years ago. The family had welcomed the dog and named it 'Tommy'. As per reports, the 55-year-old goes to forest everyday to collect firewood at 6 am and returns home by 10 am. Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Gives Birth to Fourth Daughter in Kolar District.

As per his daily routine, after collecting firewood, Shekharappa goes to Ayanuru town where he works in a hotel. On Saturday, when he did not return home, his wife and daughter informed the neighbors. Over 50 villagers joined the manhunt to search Shekharappa, who had went missing. It was only when Tommy joined the search operation were they able to find him. After Shekharappa's recovery, the villagers celebrated the Tommy's heroic act.

