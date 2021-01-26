New Delhi, January 26: Hundreds of farmers, marched from Singhu border to Delhi during a tractor rally against the new agriculture laws. They breached barricades, as a result of which police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Some of the farmers driving cranes removed the cement barricades as some on horses breached them. Farmers climbed atop a police water cannon vehicle at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi. Tractor Rally on January 26 Against Farm Laws: From Routes, Estimated Tractors on Road to Security Arrangements, Here's All About the Mega Rally on Republic Day 2021.

Farmers Climb Atop a Police Water Cannon Vehicle at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar

#WATCH Farmers climb atop a police water cannon vehicle at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/8W0EFjaeTb — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Drones put to use:

Drones were used amid high-security arrangements at Faridabad-Palwal border as farmers carried out the tractor parade.

Haryana: Drones put to use amid high security arrangements at Faridabad-Palwal border as farmers carry out tractor parade pic.twitter.com/s7jFmadgYT — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The tractor rally from Singhu border had come to a halt near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on the GT Karnal Road, about 13km from Delhi. The farmers were supposed to take a right and move away from GT Karnal Road but insisted on marching ahead.

