Agartala, July 5: Intense suspense sparked off in Arundhuti Nagar in Agartala after a man buried his mother's body inside his home "as per her last wish", and the police on Wednesday exhumed the body following complaint by his neighbours. Tripura Shocker: Six Dead, 15 Injured as Rath Comes in Contact with High-Tension Wire in Unakoti (Watch Video).

"My mother before her death on Tuesday asked me to bury her body inside our home so that she can protect our home spiritually. I have done that as per her wish," Asish Saha told the police during his brief detention. Amtali police conducted a post-mortem and later handed over the body to Saha. Tripura Shocker: Two Girls Gang Raped in Gomati District, Principal Arrested.

Police said that Saha admitted that he had buried her mother inside the home "to keep her with him in the same living room.". Both the mother and son used to stay together at their home at Arundhuti Nagar in West Tripura district.

