UP Budget 2020-21 is Anti-Poor, Anti-Students and Anti-Farmers, Says Samajwadi Party Leader Ram Govind Chaudhary

Lucknow, February 18: Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Tuesday called the budget brought out by the state government as anti-poor, anti-students and anti-farmers.

"This budget is anti-poor, anti-students and anti-farmers. Basically, this is old wine in a new bottle," Chaudhary told reporters at a press conference.Congress MLC Deepak Singh also termed the budget as negative. UP Budget 2020 Highlights: Yogi Adityanath Govt Presents Over Rs 5.12 Lakh Crore Budget in State Assembly, Rs 500 Crore Allocated For Ayodhya Airport.

The Yogi Adityanath government presented a budget of Rs 5,12,860.72 crore for the financial year 2020-21 on Tuesday.This year's budget amount was Rs 33,159 crore more than the previous financial year 2019-20, which in percentage terms is an increase of 6.5 per cent year on year.

For the financial year 2020-21, the Yogi government has included schemes of Rs 10,967.87 crore in the budget.