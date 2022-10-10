Lucknow, October 10: A shocking incident has rocked the state after a body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered after two years since she was murdered. In connection with the crime, police have arrested her boyfriend, and his family members for killing the minor reported TOI. As per the reports, the prime accused murdered the minor in a bid to hide the relationship and buried her body inside a room in his house. The skeleton of the girl was discovered two years later.

The remains of the minor have been sent for post-mortem and the house of the accused has been sealed. As per the reports, the accused has been identified as Gaurav (25). He, along with his family fled after an FIR was lodged in the matter. The complaint was filed by the minor's mother, and on the basis of the plaint, the accused was charged with kidnapping. He had been changing his locations frequently to avoid the arrest. However, the accused and his father were held on Saturday. Meanwhile, the search is on to nab the other three accused including Gaurav's mother and two brothers. UP Shocker: Man Sodomises Minor Boy, Later Tries To Kill Him in Agra; Arrested.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The accused told police that he entered into a relationship with the victim, who was his neighbour, while teaching her to drive a motorcycle. Their family members were against this and the victim had been "pressuring" him to marry her, he claimed. After this, Gaurav, along with his parents and two brothers, hatched a plan to kill the girl. UP Shocker: Brothers Kill Father in Lucknow After He Attempts To Murder 10-Day-Old Grandchild.

As per the reports, the accused took the minor to his home on November 21, 2022, where he, along with his family, strangulated her to death. To hide the body, family members dug out a corner in one of the rooms and buried the body deep inside.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2022 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).