PICUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rejected the questioning on social media regarding the less number of recommended candidates against the vacancies indented by the government for the Civil Services Examination, 2019. It clarified that as against 927 vacancies for the examination, the Commission, in the first instance, has released the result of 829 candidates and has also maintained a reserve list.

The Commission said this is a standard practice since decades, so that in case candidates belonging to reserve categories who are selected at general standards, wish to choose services and cadre based on their reserve status if it is beneficial for them, the resultant vacancies may be filled up from the Reserve List. The Reserve List carries adequate number of candidates from the reserve categories also to cater to the shortfall arising out of preferences exercised by candidates belonging to reserve categories figuring above general standard. UPSC is mandated to keep the Reserve List confidential till the process of such exercise of preferences is over. The Commission termed the allegation over the results as misleading.

