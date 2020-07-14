New Delhi, July 14: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri-led Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has sent a notice to news agency Press Trust of India, asking it to pay dues worth Rs 84.48 crore. The Ministry had asked PTI to clear the dues for its headquarter at Parliament Street in the national capital, failing which the ministry will withdraw concession of limiting the penalty.

Issuing the notice to PTI, the Land and Development Office, -- which comes under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, had given PTI a month-time to pay the pending dues. The Ministry's July 7 notice states, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Further action to execute the lease deed shall be subject to complete payment and putting the premises to use as per permissible under the master plan." India And China Should be Partners, Rather Than Rivals, Must Find Solutions For Border Disputes Through Negotiations, Says Chinese Envoy Sun Weidong.

It is to be known that national broadcaster Prasar Bharati had threatened to cancel its subscription to PTI. Earlier in June, Prasar Bharati had even written a letter to PTI over its coverage pertaining to an interview with the Chinese ambassador amid the India-China tensions after the Galwan Valley clash.

