Pratapgarh, Mar 31: The police here are probing three deaths possibly due to the consumption of spurious liquor, officials said on Wednesday. All three deceased were residents of Katariya village under Udaypur police station area here, they said.

Four people -- Dilip Kori (48), his brother Pradeep Kori (35), maternal uncle Siddhanath (65) and one Dharmendra (45) -- possibly consumed liquor on Tuesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Dwivedi said.

Later in the night, their condition deteriorated and they were rushed to a local hospital, where all except Dharmendra were declared dead by the doctors, he said.

Dharmendra is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amethi, he added.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report comes, the ASP said.