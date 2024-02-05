Lucknow, February 4: Thirty-six prisoners lodged in Lucknow District Jail have tested positive for HIV infection, pushing the total caseload of viral infection in the prison to 47. All HIV-infected patients are receiving treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. Before the fresh 36 cases, 11 prisoners had earlier tested positive for HIV. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Strangulates Newlywed Wife, Mutilates Her Body With Screwdriver in Shamli After She Praises Former Fiance; Arrested.

The diagnosis came as part of health tests conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department in December 2023. As part of the prisoners' treatment, the jail administration has started counselling for the infected prisoners. The authorities have been vigilant after these cases were reported and allowed dietary changes for the infected people. Triple Murder in Uttar Pradesh: Three Members of Family Shot Dead by Close Relatives in Lucknow Over Land Dispute; One Accused Apprehended (Watch Video).

A jail official said that the diet of infected prisoners had been increased. Also, all the prisoners found positive have been kept under the observation of doctors. They are receiving treatment at KGMU's Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre. The health screening of prisoners was carried out on the orders of the state AIDS Control Society, said Ashish Tiwari, Jail Superintendent, Lucknow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).