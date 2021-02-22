Lucknow, February 22: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Monday tabled the state government's budget for the upcoming financial year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly. In lines with the first digital Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman in Lok Sabha on February 1, Khanna also read out the budget from a desktop computer, going paperless for the first time in any Assembly. UP Govt Presents First Paperless Budget in Assembly.

Budget helmed by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government is valued to be of Rs 5,50,270.78 Crore. Amid the growing farmers' unrest over the centre's farm laws passed in the parliament last year, the state government has also apportioned an estimated Rs. 27,598.40 Crore for Farmers Welfare in the state. Rural development, irrigation, women welfare, employment generation are among other focus area of the budget. Budget 2021-22 Speech Highlights: Rs 35,000 Crore For COVID-19 Vaccines, Voluntary Vehicle Scrapping Policy, FDI in Insurance Sector Hiked - What FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Third Budget Is All About.

Here are the Highlights of the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2021-22 :

Farmers Welfare:

A sum of Rs. 27,598.40 Crore has been apportioned for farmers welfare.

In view of doubling farmers’ income by the year 2022, an outlay of Rs. 100 crore proposed for Atma Nirbhar Krishak Samanvit Vikas Yojana in the year 2021-22.

Rs. 600 crore proposed for the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana.

A provision of Rs. 700 crore for the free water facility to farmers has also been proposed.

A provision of Rs. 400 crore to providing crop loan to farmers at concessional rates.

Agriculture:

20 new Krishi Vigyan Kendra for dissemination of latest agricultural information to come up.

Target has been fixed for food grain production of 644 Lakh Metric Tonne and oil seeds production of 13 Lakh Metric Tonne in 2021-2022.

Also, the target of distribution of 62 lakh 50 thousand quintal seeds is proposed in 2021-2022.

The crushing capacity of Mohiuddinpur-Meerut Sugar Mill of the corporation area was increased to 3,500 TCD from 2,500 TCD.

A target to increase the crushing capacity of Mohiuddinpur-Meerut Sugar Mill from 3,500 TCD to 5,000 TCD is proposed to benefit 1,00,000 cane farmers in the state.

Health & Well Being:

Rs 50 Crore have been allocated to vaccination programme towards prevention of COVID-19.

Rs 5395 Crore allocated to Rashtriya Gramin Swasthya Mission.

Rs. 1300 Crore allocated to Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Rs 142 crore allocated to Ayushman Bharat- Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Rs 425 Crore allocated for Urban Health and Arogya Centres.

Rs 50 crore proposed for the establishment of food and drug laboratories and divisional offices in 12 commissionaires of the state.

Women Welfare:

Rs 1200 crore allocated for implementation of Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana after improving it further.

Rs. 100 crore allocated for the solution of malnutrition problem of the women and children in the year 2021-22 under Mukhyamantri Saksham Suraksha Yojana.

A sum Rs 4094 crore has been proposed for Nutritional Programme and Rs. 415 crore for National Nutrition Campaign.

A sum of Rs 200 crore for the new scheme named Mahila Samarthya Yojana during 2021-2022.

A provision of Rs 32 crore proposed for establishing Mahila Shakti Kendras.

Labour Welfare:

A new scheme called the Mukhyamantri Pravasi Shramik Udyamita Vikas Yojana has been proposed and a sum of Rs 100 Crore has been allocated for it.

A sum of Rs 12 Crore proposed for Mukhyamantri Durghatna Bima Yojana for providing social security to labourers’ families and workers of unorganized sector.

Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana has been launched with a sum of Rs 100 Crore set aside for it.

A sum of Rs 270 Crore has been proposed for Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya.

Backward Class Welfare and Development:

A sum of Rs. 1,375 crore is proposed for scholarship scheme of backward class students.

Arrangement of Rs. 150 crore for marriage grant scheme of daughters of poor people belonging to other backward classes.

A provision of Rs. 829 crore for the scholarship of minority students under scholarship scheme.

Rs. 588 crore for developing basic amenities facilities in minority dominated districts.

Rs. 479 crore for Madarsa Modernisation scheme is proposed.

Micro, Small & Medium Industries:

A provision of Rs. 250 crore is made for the One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme.

A provision of Rs. 100 crore proposed made to set up industrial parks / locations / clusters in PPP mode in the closed spinning mills belonging to UP.

Education:

A budgetary arrangement of Rs 18,172 crore for the year 2021- 2022 made for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan.

Rs 90 Crore have been allocated for completing the remaining works of Sainik School Mainpuri, Jhansi and Amethi and construction of one new Sainik School in Gorakhpur district.

A sum of Rs 5 Crore have been allocated for the construction of aided Secondary Schools building, establishment facility in Government Sanskrit Schools, formation of Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Education Directorate and Uttar Pradesh Secondary Sanskrit Education Council office building.

One state university will be come up in each of the un-served divisions of UP.

Rs. 200 crore provision made for construction of Government Degree College buildings in 2021-2022.

Other Highlights:

In view of centenary year of Chouri-Choura incidence, a provision of Rs. 15 crore made for year round celebration of Chouri-Choura Shatabadi Mahotsava.

A provision of Rs. 300 crore made for construction of approach road to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ayodhya Dham.

Decision to set up National Law University in Prayagraj.

Provisions of Rs. 720 crore proposed for pension of Rs. 500 per month to about 10.87 lakh eligible Divyangjan under Divyang Pension Scheme.

Target to increase 15% forest cover by the year 2030.

A provision of Rs. 30 crore is made for traditional artisans of urban and rural areas under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

A provision of Rs. 2,000 crore under the Smart City Scheme in 10 selected cities of the state- Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj,Varanasi, Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Jhansi, Moradabad and Aligarh.

A sum of Rs 101 Crore for the construction of Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport in Ayodhya .

The fiscal deficit is estimated of Rs. 90,729.80 Crore for the upcoming year which is 4.17 percent of the estimated Gross State Domestic Product. The State’s Debt Liability is estimated to be 28.1 percent of Gross State Domestic Product. The budget comes at a time when the state economy is struggling revive from the coronavirus induced lockdown. Several businesses have been shut rendering scores of people unemployed.

