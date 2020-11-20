Lucknow, November 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior officials to maintain special vigil in districts adjoining Delhi in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases there.

The chief minister has asked senior officials to maintain vigil in Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad besides Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur, an official spokesperson said. The chief minister also directed officials to take special caution in these districts in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Transported 35 Lakh Migrants Amid COVID-19 Lockdown’.

The chief minister has asked the medical education minister and health minister to review the health services in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the spokesperson said.

Asking the Integrated Command and Control Centre to remain alert, the chief minister said surveillance and contact tracing should also remain effective.

The chief minister said coronavirus positive patients who are in the high risk group should not be allowed home quarantine and should be admitted to COVID hospitals.