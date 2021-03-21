Lucknow, March 20: Day after completing four glorious years under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government announced to establish three PAC women battalions named after female warriors.

While addressing a gathering at an event organised on the death anniversary of one of the grittiest women in Indian History, Rani Avantibai Lodhi, the Chief Minister said that three Provincial Armed Constabulary women battalions will be established after women warriors- Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Uda Devi, and Jhalkaribai who sacrificed themselves in India's freedom struggle.

Yogi Adityanath To Establish Three PAC Women Battalions

महान स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी, तेजस्विता, बलिदान व नारी सशक्तिकरण की अप्रतिम प्रतीक, देश के स्वाभिमान हेतु अंतिम सांस तक संघर्ष करने वाली अमर शहीद वीरांगना रानी अवंतीबाई लोधी जी को उनके बलिदान दिवस पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। आपका त्यागपूर्ण जीवन सभी भारतीयों के लिए महान प्रेरणा है। pic.twitter.com/GJbBQ3DrNW — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 20, 2021

“Avantibai Women Battalion, Uda Devi Women Battalion, and Jhalkaribai Women Battalion will be set up in Badaun, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur respectively. All the formalities regarding the set up of the Battalions have been completed,” said CM on Saturday.

Stating that Bundelkhand played a vital role in the freedom struggle to eliminate British rule, he said that Rani Laxmibai in Jhansi, Rani Avantibai Lodhi in Ramgarh were leading this movement. When the kings of different regions were supporting the Britishers to protect their reign and their throne, these female warriors remained firm on their stand against the Britishers. They fought fiercely to protect the country till their last breath.

It is noteworthy that, in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ of the Yogi Government it was mentioned to set up three PAC women battalions in the province for the protection of women.

Inspired from these warriors, Mission Shakti was launched

Taking inspiration from these warriors, the Uttar Pradesh government has started the women empowerment campaign ‘Mission Shakti’ for the safety and security of women. The Chief Minister informed, “Under this campaign, it is mandatory to appoint 20 percent of women in UP’s police force so that every woman feels safe and protected.”