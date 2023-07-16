New Delhi, July 16: Five persons, including three girls, were brutally assaulted by bouncers at a pub in Uttar Pardesh's Ghaziabad. The victims alleged that the bouncers not only physically assaulted them but also tore clothes of the girls. The victims claimed that despite calling the police control room (PCR) 25 times, the police did not respond. One of the two boys involved in the incident reportedly suffered a hand fracture.

According to the sources, the victims had come from Delhi. An FIR was filed against Ronak, the owner of the pub and a resident of Vasundhara Sector 10 (Ghaziabad), based on the complaint of one of the girls. UP Shocker: Elderly Woman Brutally Kicked in Head by Neighbour In Ballia, Disturbing Assault Video Goes Viral.

The girl, who was a victim, stated that she visited the Thrust of Drunks (TOD) bar located in D Mall, Indirapuram (Ghaziabad), along with her two brothers and two friends. During their visit, she asked the pub staff to play a song of their choice. However, the staff demanded Rs 500 to play their requested songs. Instead, the girl paid Rs 1500 and requested three different songs to be played.

Despite the payment, the staff refused to play the requested songs, which resulted in an argument. At this point, the pub's bouncers intervened and assaulted the girls. The two brothers tried to protect their sister but were also subjected to severe beating, resulting in one of the boys fracturing his hand. Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man Thrashed by Youths After His Bike Hits Their Car in Hapur, One Held After Video Goes Viral.

Deepak Yadav, DCP Trans Hindon, stated that based on the girl's complaint, a case has been registered. He added that a section related to playing loud music until the early hours of the morning was also included in the FIR. The police have seized the pub's musical instruments. The FIR has been filed under sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.

