Lucknow, May 30: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till June 7 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Yogi Adityanath government, however, announced some relaxation as the COVID-19 situation has improved in the past few days. The coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state will be relaxed in those districts which have less than 600 cases. Corona curfew will remain in place in the remaining 20 districts

Meanwhile, night and weekend curfew will remain in place. The night curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 7 am. In 55 districts that have less than 600 cases, shops will be allowed to open for five days a week outside containment zones. Government offices will open with 50 percent staff. Private establishments will be allowed to function with limited attendance. Banks and insurance firms have been allowed to operate. Shopkeepers have been directed to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

Coaching centres, shopping malls, gyms and swimming pools will remain closed. All educational centres will also remain closed. Restaurants will be allowed to offer home delivery, but roadside eateries on the highway can open. There are 20 districts, including Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar, those have more than 600 active cases.

Dhabas along the highway are allowed to operate. Religious places can open in the districts with less than 600 actives cases, but only five people are allowed. A maximum of 25 people is allowed for marriage functions. The government, in its orders, asked people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols during these functions. Only 20 people are allowed for funerals.

Uttar Pradesh recorded only 1,908 cases in the past 24 hours, thereby registering a decline of 95 percent from its peak. According to the government spokesman, with the reduction in coronavirus infections and a fall in the transmission rate, Uttar Pradesh also recorded a sharp decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases to 41,214.

