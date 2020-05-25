Uttar Pradesh Govt Mandates International Passengers to Give Letter of Consent for Paid Quarantine Facilities of 7 Days

Coronavirus scanning at an airport (Photo Credit: PTI)

Lucknow, May 25: The Uttar Pradesh state government on Monday issued a circular making it mandatory for international passengers to give a letter of consent that they will stay for 7 days at paid quarantine facilities and 7 days in home isolation. Along with this, the state government also said that exceptional cases will be allowed for home quarantine.

Informing about the latest development, the UP's Home Department said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Passengers coming from foreign countries will need to give a letter of consent to the effect that they will stay for 7 days at paid quarantine facilities & 7 days in home isolation. In some exceptional situations, passengers will be allowed for home quarantine." Air India Can Operate Non-Scheduled Foreign Flights with Middle Seats Booking for 10 Days, Says Supreme Court.

Here's what UP government said:

