Kaushambi, August 9: A 33-year-old woman bank manager suffered burn injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district following an acid attack by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants, police said.

The miscreants threw acid on the bank manager posted at a national bank in the Charwa area of Kaushambi district on Monday morning, police added. The woman identified as Diksha Sonkar was riding on her scooty when she was waylaid by the assailants near Chilla Shahbazi village.

Kaushambi Superintendent of Police, Hemraj Meena, said, "An FIR has been registered against unidentified assailants on the complaint of the bank manager. We are looking at it from all angles to ascertain the facts and reasons behind the attack. Three different teams have been constituted to identify and nab the miscreants." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Arrested by Police While on Her Way to Dispose Off Live-in-Partners’s Dead Body in Ghaziabad.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital first and after primary treatment was shifted to Swaroop Rani Nehru hospital in Prayagraj. An FIR has been lodged and a hunt has been launched to identify and arrest the attackers, police officials said.

As the woman reached near Chilla Shahbazi village on her scooty, two bike-borne miscreants intercepted her and one of them threw acid on her before she could understand their motives. The two miscreants then fled on their bike.

Some locals and commuters tried to chase the miscreants but could not catch them. The victim's helmet saved her face from the acid, but her legs and back sustained burn injuries. The bank staff also reached the spot and rushed the woman to the hospital with help of the police.

The police officials said that investigation was being carried out in connection with the attack. The victim's mother told police that her marriage had been fixed recently. The police said, "We are looking at all possibilities, including any enmity with the family over the issue of marriage of their daughter."

