Kannauj, April 11: A man has been booked for posting obscene pictures of his wife on social media, after she allegedly refused to compromise with him in a dowry case.

The incident was reported from Tirwa Kotwali police station area of Kannauj district. Police have initiated investigations after the woman filed a complaint. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Her Affair With Another Woman; Commits Suicide Later.

The woman was married to the accused on November 25, 2020. She alleged that soon after the marriage, her in-laws started demanding Rs 2 lakh and a gold chain. Pune Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Hinjewadi After She Denies Him To Take Son to Native Place.

She was thrown out of the house on December 24, 2021 and on March 18, 2022, an FIR was lodged against seven persons, including her husband. She said when she refused to withdraw complaint, her husband morphed her photographs and posted them on social media.

