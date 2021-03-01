Lucknow, March 1: In a shocking incident, a Bareilly-based man duped a Hyderabad-based woman of around Rs 10 Lakh, by posing as a doctor belonging to Canada on a matrimonial website. As per reports, the accused identified as Mohammed Hasib along with his gang members set up a fake profile on the profile with pictures of an unknown and contacted the woman in October last year. Nigerian Dupes Delhi Woman of Rs 7 Lakh After Befriended Her Through Dating App by Posing as US Citizen, 5 of Gang Held.

The victim who was also on the website expressed her interest in the fake profile. Following which, they both started communicating on a regular basis and decided to marry each other. As per reports, the accused had told the woman that he had sent her Rs 1 crore worth gold and diamond jewellery through a parcel service, as reported by the Times of India. Another member of the gang the approached the victim's family posing as a custom official and extorted Rs 10.7 Lakh for releasing the packet. Surat Techie Loses Job Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Dupes Online Buyers of Nearly Rs 1 Crore by Creating Fake Shopping Website.

Following this, the accused stopped all the communication with the victim. After releasing that they had been duped, the woman's family lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad' police. The cyber crime police then tracked down the accused with the help of fake profile arrested Mohammed Hasib from UP's Bareilly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).