Lucknow, Nov 23: A minor has been arrested for allegedly sending a threat message to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A mobile phone and a SIM card were recovered from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, the message was sent on the emergency helpdesk WhatsApp number and the accused had used abusive language, besides issuing threats to the Chief Minister. 'COVID-19 Threat Far From Over, Be Alert Till Vaccine Is Developed', Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

The minor has been arrested from the Sushant Golf City area. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier been threatened in May this year and the police had arrested the accused within hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).